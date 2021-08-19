Popular American movie star Sylvester Stallone is selling a mansion which he purchased in the 1990s

Stallone put up the eight-bedroom Los Angeles mansion for sale, with an asking price of over N35 billion

The mansion boasts an infinity pool, movie theatre, gym, eight-car garage, cigar room and other features

American movies star Sylvester Stallone, who became a household name in Kenya courtesy of his acting in the Rambo films, is selling his mansion in Los Angeles.

Sylvester Stallone listed his LA mansion for over KSh 8.5 billion. Photos: Sylvester Stallone and MLS.com.

TMZ reported that the 75-year-old actor relisted the mansion months after he first put it up for sale.

The eight-bedroom house in Beverly Hills costs a pretty penny, as Stallone listed it for over $85 million (N35 billion).

Stallone has owned the exquisite mansion since the 1990s and initially put it up for sale in February for $110m.

According to TMZ, the initial price tag scared away potential buyers, prompting the movie star to remove it from the market.

The publication indicated that property prices in the uptown locale have risen, and Stallone will probably find a buyer for his pad.

Features of Stallone's house

The white house sits on three acres of land and boasts of an infinity pool with sweeping views of Beverly Hills.

In addition, the mansion features numerous statues of the actor from his famous film, Rocky.

Stallone’s house has an eight-car garage, private movie theatre, a gym, cigar room, a sauna and steam room.

However, the most attractive aspect is the sentimental value as the legendary actor lived in the house.

Stallone is looking to sell the house as he relocated to Florida with his family.

Sylvester Stallone's house has numerous photos of the movie star. Photos: MLS.com

Stallone's daughter grad

In June, the actor was elated after his last-born daughter graduated from high school.

The celebrated actor took to social media and shared photos of himself and his family celebrating the special occasion.

In the caption, the actor pampered his daughter while congratulating her.

''Congratulations on graduating high school to our wonderful daughter SCARLET!" he wrote.

Rambo's congratulatory messages to Scarlet came barely a month after she celebrated her 19th birthday. The whole family celebrated Scarlet's 19th birthday with a family dinner in Los Angeles.

The actor paid tribute to his little girl with a series of throwback snaps and charming captions.

''Happy birthday to our amazing daughter, Scarlet. You are talented, humble and generous to all. We love you beyond words,'' he wrote.

