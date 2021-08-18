Actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke clocked a new age some weeks ago and she just showed fans how the celebration went

Apparently, fellow actress Iyabo Ojo hosted her and some other colleagues to a lovely celebration at her nightclub in Lagos

Ronke recently flooded her Instagram page with photos, videos from the celebration which went down weeks ago

July 17 was all about Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodie-Oke and she received an overwhelming show of love from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

However, there was more to the celebration judging by recent posts shared on the movie star’s Instagram page.

Ronke flooded her page with photos and videos while disclosing that colleague, Iyabo Ojo, hosted her and some fellow July-born colleagues to a party at her popular nightclub.

Thrwoback photos, videos from Ronke Oshodi-Oke birthday party. Photo: @ronkeoshodioke

Source: Instagram

According to Ronke, movie stars Debbie Shokoya, Dayo Amusa and Kemi Korede were also celebrated by their colleague.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Some of the videos shared captured the moment the celebrants happily danced and sprayed each other with money alongside their host.

Ronke did not fail to show her gratitude and appreciation to Iyabo for celebrating them. She wrote:

"Honestlyyyy, friends like @iyaboojofespris make life celebrations beautiful , also If you want to have a great time, just go to @fespris_lounge_bar, the ambiance literally sparks joy and happiness."

See her post below:

Fans, colleagues react

The post racked in more congratulatory messages for the celebrants. Read some of the comments below:

officialsalawaabeni said:

"Congratulations my dear sister."

winnieblaize said:

"So beautiful to watch....Happy Birthday Great Actor."

onabanjofunmi said:

"My beautiful sister, aguntaso lo fun rara e love you loads."

adejojutemitope said:

"May almighty God celebrate her in all ramifications I love her."

tripleks_godsfavorites said:

"Cheers To Long life in good health ma’am..keep winning always Champion."

Ronke Oshodi-Oke reacts to husband snatching rumours

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that the actress was called out on social media for allegedly snatching someone’s man. The jab reportedly came from her colleague in the industry who hid under a fake account.

The call-out started after Oshodioke condemned Baba Ijesha following an accusation of assault

The unidentified Instagram user accused the actress and her colleagues of hypocrisy and she responded with a heavily worded video.

Source: Legit.ng