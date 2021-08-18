Olakunle Churchill had beautiful words for his wife actress Rosy Meurer as he recently hailed her online

The businessman and father of two boys described the fair-skinned woman as one who has superpowers

The philanthropist's post about his wife got his followers and even Rosy gushing in his comment section

Nigerian businessman and philanthropist Olakunle Churchill is head over heels in love with his wife actress Rosy Meurer and he does not fail to show it.

The businessman recently took to his official Instagram page to gush over the mother of his little son King.

Olakunle Churchill gushes over his wife Rosy Meurer. Photos: @olakunlechurchill

Olakunle Churchill hails Rosy Meurer

The philanthropist shared stunning photos of his fair-skinned wife online.

In one of the photos, Rosy was donned in a beautiful short black dress. She had a curly black wig on and matched the look with a black sunshade and high heel shoes.

In the second photo, Rosy wore a multi-coloured top and a pair of short jeans as she posed for the camera while sitting with a brown sunshade on.

Churchill then accompanied the post with a lovely caption. He declared his wife as his woman crush and then noted that she is his woman with the superpower.

Check out the photos below. Swipe left to see more:

Reactions

Rosy Meurer was one of Churchill's followers who commented on his post. The mother of one gushed over the father of her son.

rosymeurer:

"L.O.V.E Y.O.U Papi."

ucheogbodo:

"So beautiful."

preshlovelies222:

"Your sister is beautiful."

chibuike_y:

"Enjoy brother if A doesn't work B will work life is too short move on."

ifeomadiokpo:

"Your sister is fine, but King Tonto is beautiful. At least you are learning to respect your sister. Brothers and sisters eeeeh! I hail una."

fannywiyah:

"Gorgeous wife."

billy_gtj:

"Baba help you guy....respect."

olufunketaylor:

"Oya naaaa. My real queen."

olabisi_olusola01:

"Too beautiful."

Olakunle Churchill and Rosy Meurer step out

In the video shared online, the businessman was dressed in a traditional blue and purple outfit. His wife Rosy was spotted in a beautiful playsuit.

The couple wore sunshades and seemed to be having a conversation as Rosy was seen smiling. Olakunle and Rosy were soon spotted with a man opening the car door for the couple.

In the caption that accompanied the video, Rosy urged her fans to live passionately as life is short.

