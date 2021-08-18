Nigerians have been told by the AGF that recovery of loot can not be affected by laws made in Nigeria

This was disclosed by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation in a statement on international recoveries

According to him, the use of the funds are always governed by international agreement with the countries responsible for the return of such assets

The office of the Attorney General of the Federation says international recoveries are not governed by local legislation, but by international conventions, negotiations, and agreements between parties involved.

This position was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the AGF, Jibrilu Gwandu, titled, ‘International recoveries governed by mutual legal treaties not domestic laws – Malami.’

Malami claims recovered loot is not subject to domestic laws. Photo: Abubakar Malami

Gwandu stated that international recoveries were governed by “Conflict of laws” principles and not local legislation in view of multiple sovereignties involved.

The statement read, “International recoveries are more or less governed by international conventions, negotiations, and agreement of parties. It is never a straightjacket application of local legislation.

“Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission Act has nothing specific on funds recovered from indicted public officers. It merely mentions accruals and disbursement of revenue from the Federation Account. So, questions of recovery of stolen funds from indicted public officers are appropriately dealt with by other relevant laws.

“It is, therefore, misleading to give the impression that such recoveries and usage of stolen funds stashed abroad are provided for by the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission Act.

“One cannot situate rights and entitlements on looted funds and recovered assets with myopic and narrow understating of concepts of the application of local legislations.”

Gwandu further stated that the application of the looted funds could only be factored within the context of mutual understanding and negotiations of international and multifaceted jurisdictional and territorial legislative issues.

“The recovery of stolen assets and the subsequent uses to which these funds may be employed are subject to international agreements between Nigeria and the affected countries, thereby bringing conflict of laws into contemplation.”

FG won’t need external loans if foreign countries return stolen funds - ICPC

In another report, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) says Nigeria won’t need external loans if stolen monies stashed away in foreign banks by corrupt politicians and heads of state are repatriated.

The spokesperson of the anti-graft agency, Azuka Ogugua, stated this on Monday, July 12, in Abuja while speaking on the occasion of the 2021 African Union Anti-Corruption Day marked every July 11.

President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has been grappling with funds and has incurred over N20.8tn debt since it came into power in May 2015, citing data by the Debt Management Office.

Publish assets of public servants, ICPC tells CCB

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the ICPC called for the publication of assets declared by the public and civil servants by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The anti-graft agency said this would help in curbing corruption and corrupt practices in the public sector.

Ogugua, the commission’s spokesperson, in a statement sent to Legit.ng, quoted the chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, as stating this during a meeting with the chairman and board members of the CCB.

