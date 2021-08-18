US-based Canadian rapper Drake is now on the list of celebrities who contracted the COVID-19 virus

While responding to a fan who had made fun of his hairstyle, the rapper revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19

The Young Money stated that he suffered hair loss and other side effects as a result of the deadly virus

The Hotline Bling singer Drake has joined the list of celebrities who have so far contracted COVID-19.

Drake revealed he had tested positive for the coronavirus after a fan poked fun at his hairstyle.

The fan wrote:

"That heart is stressed."

The fan was referring to a small heart that the God's plan rapper has shaved into the top left corner of his head.

The 34-year-old rapper responded to the fan account that he had tested positive for the COVID-19 and is still dealing with some of the side effects.

The singer replied.

"I had COVID-19, the virus grew weird and I had to start again. It's coming back don’t diss."

Hair loss

Drake revealed that he is still dealing with some side effects of COVID-19 including hair loss.

He isn't the only celebrity to suffer from hair loss after contracting COVID-19.

Actress Alyssa Milano divulged that she too suffered severe hair loss along with the brain fog many people experience after testing positive for the virus

