Nigerian singer Davido has taken to his Instagram page to share adorable throwback photos of his family members

One of the photos of the singer as a baby showed that the father of three has always been handsome

Davido's beautiful elder sister Sharon, his elder brother Adewale were also spotted in the photos he posted

Assurance crooner Davido is a man who loves his family and he flaunts them to anyone who cares to see it.

One of the things Davido enjoys doing is sharing throwback photos of his family members while gushing over them online.

Recently, he shared some photos that revealed him as a baby, his elder sister Sharon as a young girl and his elder brother Adewale as a young boy.

Davido shares throwback photos with his family members.

Source: Instagram

Davido as a baby

The singer shared a photo of himself as a baby rocking a t-shirt with the words Atlanta Cares written on it. According to Davido, he has been representing Atlanta since he was born.

The photo also showed that the father of three has always been handsome with chubby cheeks.

Davido, the handsome little boy.

Source: Instagram

Davido and his siblings

Davido's elder sister Sharon and his brother Adewale were also spotted. The singer stood in front of his elder siblings as they posed for a photo.

The photo also showed that the siblings have always had a close bond since they were kids.

Davido and his siblings.

Source: Instagram

Davido's late mother

There is no doubt that the singer misses his late mum so much as he often shares photos of her. Davido shared a lovely picture of the late woman looking beautiful. A little girl stood beside her as they posed with a smile.

According to the singer, his mum had always been bossed up.

Davido's late mum and a little girl.

Source: Instagram

