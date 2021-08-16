As the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) intensifies the fight against corruption, it is important that Nigerians have easy access to reaching out to the agency, especially when it comes to filing petitions.

Apart from physical submissions, the EFCC also accepts petitions via a dedicated email.

EFCC explains how to write a good petition to be sent via email. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Source: Facebook

The email, according to the anti-corruption agency, is info@efcc.gov.ng.

Recently, the commission observed that most petitions sent to it via email are not properly drafted or even typed.

To send the EFCC petitions via email, below are the important elements you must include, as directed by the commission:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The petition should be addressed to the executive chairman of the EFCC You should include your name, telephone number and address (for contact by the petition) The petition being sent by email must have a title After the title comes a proper introduction The body of the petition should contain the complaint which must be accompanied by facts and documents, sources of information, etc The petition should also a conclusion The last part of the petition you are sending via email should contain your name and signature

Nigerian lady lands in EFCC net

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady identified as Precious Iwuji has been nabbed by the officials of the EFCC for allegedly selling her photos and Facebook account to 'Yahoo' boys.

The spokesman for EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said preliminary investigation revealed that the pictures and Facebook account the suspect sold to fraudsters were used in defrauding unsuspecting victims.

Legit.ng gathers that the young lady was arrested in the Sabo area of Kaduna, following information that she was allegedly involved in cyber fraud.

Dino Melaye speaks on Hushpuppi allegations

In other news, a former Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye, has addressed the continuous reports linking him to an alleged fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abass, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Melaye in a video posted on his official Instagram page on Monday, August 9, said the social media reports suggesting Hushpuppi helped him launder $31million is false.

He said in pidgin English:

“I just read now for Twitter and Instagram say Hushpuppi help Dino Melaye launder $31million."

Source: Legit