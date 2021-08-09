The All Progressives Congress (APC) has lambasted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the level of insecurity in the country

John Akpanudoedehe, the national secretary of the APC, alleged in Abuja on Monday, August 9, that the PDP sponsors violent attacks in some states

Akpanudoedehe said that the former ruling party is not qualified to criticise the administration of President Buhari

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - Following incessant attacks in some parts of the country, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Vanguard reports that the APC accused the PDP of sponsoring the attacks as part of its schemes to discredit President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the PDP of sponsoring violent insecurity in the country. Credit: APC.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the ruling party, however, said it was only a matter of time before sponsors of such attacks would be exposed and dealt with.

John James Akpanudoedehe, the national secretary of the APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), stated this Monday, August 9, in Abuja, the nation's capital.

APC noted that the PDP was chased out of power in 2015 on account of its lacklustre performance in security, saying the main opposition party is not qualified to chastise Buhari’s handling of security.

It, therefore, reassured Nigerians that the security of the nation is of the highest priority to the President Buhari administration and that the government is effectively deploying resources to ensure that all Nigerians go about their activities in peace and safety.

The party said:

“Going by the major role played and the negligent handling of insecurity by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when it was in government, the failed opposition party is seriously unqualified to speak on how this government is tackling insecurity and the attendant rot the PDP left behind.

“The PDP apparently chooses to forget how the same insecurity it now desperately seeks to politicise, metamorphosed and festered under its watch which ultimately led Nigerians to overwhelmingly reject it in the 2015 elections through their votes.”

He said Nigerians still recall how bad things got under the PDP to the extent that Buhari before he was elected President was attacked by terrorists in Kaduna state.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

IBB reveals 8 qualities Buhari’s successor must possess in 2023

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB), Nigeria's former head of state, advised Nigerians ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

It was reported that the former military president warned Nigerians against electing an old politician to succeed President Buhari in the next general election.

He, however, advocated for the young and energetic politician who is not above 60 years of age to become the country's next president.

Source: Legit.ng