Big Brother Naija reality star and the first woman ever to win the show, Mercy Eke has said that it would be great to see another woman win the grand prize

The entrepreneur listed her top five housemates in the Shine Ya Eye house and talked about living life as a celebrity

Mercy who was once in a relationship with her colleague, Ike also revealed that there is a new man in her life now and she would not disclose his identity

It's been almost a month since the Big Brother Naija season 6 kicked off and a lot of Nigerians have predicted how the show will end down to the winner who will take home the N90m.

Season four winner and the only woman to have won the show, Mercy Eke has also predicted her winner for the season.

Mercy Eke says she is in love with a new man Photo credit: @offcial_mercyeke

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the reality show star talked about life after winning the show, her top five housemates in season six as well as the new man in her life.

I want a lady to win season six

Mercy predicted that history will repeat itself and a woman will win the Shine Ya Eye season.

According to her, the game is not a do or die affair and as the first woman to win, she is eager to welcome the next female winner as it is hard being the only one.

In her words:

"I’m the only woman to have won the grand prize in the competition for Big Brother Nigeria. Like I always tell people, it’s a game. It’s not a do or die affair and at the end of the day, there can only be one winner. I tried my best, and Africa and Nigeria were behind me; and they crowned me. I don’t know how other women see it but for me, I am happy and I can’t wait to welcome the next female winner because my back is already hurting me. I need someone else to join me on that seat. It’s hard to be the only female winner; so I pray a woman wins this year’s Big Brother Naija."

Mercy lists top five housemates on the show

Just like every other Nigerian, the 2019 winner has a list of people who she thinks stands out from the others.

Mercy also sees herself in some of these people based on the vibes and quality they give off.

"I think the season 6 housemates are unique in their own ways, but of course some people stand out more than others. So far, Maria, Whitemoney, Liquorose, Angel and Cross are giving me the vibes. As a BBN fanatic, if I have the power, these will be my top 5, and I will be so happy if any of them ace the game. I also see yourself in some of the housemates. I see myself in Maria, Angel and Whitemoney; selfless, loving and outspoken. They all stand a chance of winning and may the best man win," she stated.

Handling fame

On how she has been handling the fame and celebrity status/lifestyle that comes with winning, Mercy Eke said it has not being easy.

She said:

"Celebrities! God! It’s so hard to be a celebrity in Nigeria or in Africa. It’s so hard like, it’s so demanding but, you know, I just have to take it slowly and a step at a time. But we’ll get there, although it hasn't been easy. Aside that, life has really been good. Life has been amazing. I can’t take anything for granted. God has been so wonderful to me and I’ve really, really been working hard. So I would say life after Big Brother has been amazing."

New man

Mercy and Ike took social media by surprise when their relationship eventually hit the rocks and subtle insults rented the air.

The ivory beauty made sure to let everyone know that she has moved on from the young man and has found love in another.

Mercy however did not disclose his identity because she believes in protecting the one she loves and cherishes.

She said:

"I can’t mention the name of my new man. You know what they say about protecting people you love and cherish? That’s what I’m doing. I have a handsome, loving man by my side who supports and loves me. What I love about him is that, he is so consistent and intentional about me, and also, he’s not about the social media life. He’s a businessman and I love that he loves God. I just love him."

