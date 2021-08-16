Ex-BBNaija housemate Mery Eke seems to have chosen her favourite among contestants in the Shine Ya Eyes house

The 2019 winner in a video shared on her Snapchat page was heard showering words of praise on Maria

Mercy’s video has stirred different reactions with many noting that she cannot force the housemate on them

Ex-housemates from the past seasons of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show have started choosing their favourites among the Shine Ya Eyes contestant and the latest to do so is Pepper Dem’s Mercy Eke.

The reality star who emerged as the winner of the 2019 season recently took to her Snapchat page with a video showing the moment she watched Maria on the show.

Reactions as 2019 winner Mercy Eke drums support for Maria. Photo: @official_mercyeke/@mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

Mercy was heard heaping words of accolades on the BBNaija housemate. She also accompanied the post with a caption in which she hailed Maria’s fan base.

Watch the video below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Mercy’s endorsement stirs reactions

The video from Mercy wasn’t received with open arms from members of the online community.

Some people noted that she cannot force a housemate on them while others seemed to be in support of her endorsement.

Read comments sighted below:

joy__bash said:

"My baby girl mercy… I love u but this one nor go work."

annozigbo said:

"She is obviously on her own. Maria will come n meet her very very soon."

strut_those_heels said:

preshlenas ’s a pattern with these bbnaija contestants they only support a certain looking type of housemates."

preshlenas said:

"Mercy should getat please she cannot force someone on us."

Maria is manipulative - Evicted housemate Beatrice says

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that ex-BBNaija housemate Beatrice in an interview disclosed what she thinks about her colleagues still in the house.

The mum of one disclosed that she does not have any regret or anger towards anyone for leaving the show early.

Beatrice while describing the other housemates called Saga a talkative, Nini a child, and Maria a pretender.

Still on Maria, Beatrice tagged her a manipulator who talks too much. According to her, Maria pretended to like her and only tries to trigger everyone.

Source: Legit