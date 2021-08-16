Harry Kane is yet to rejoin Tottenham Hotspur teammates despite the Premier League kicking off over the weekend

Heung-min Son's lone strike saw Spurs triumphed over champions Manchester City on Sunday, August 15

Micah Richards however believes that Harry Kane cannot be seen as a saint while Pogba is charecterised as a devil while both are opting to leave their clubs

Ex-Manchester City defender Micah Richards believes Harry Kane must be given the same treatment as Paul Pogba after the England striker decided not to rejoin his Tottenham teammates.

Spurs got their 2021-22 campaign off to a flying start under new boss Nuno Santos Espirito as Heung-min Son fired them to a 1-0 win over Premier League champions last weekend.

His absence has however continued to question the forward's professionalism despite having a deal with the North Londoners until the summer of 2024.

The 33-year-old former football star however engaged in a heated argument with Souness with Graeme during a live television show while comparing both Pogba and Kane's situation.

City have been linked with a move for the English national team captain but Spurs' owner is not ready to deal if the offer is less than £160m as reported by Sport Bible.

While Pogba's agent has been going all about his client's plan to leave Manchester United before the expiration of his contract, the Frenchman never allowed that to influence his performance.

He was impressive in the Red Devils 5-1 triumph over Leeds United in their Premier League opener at Old Trafford at the weekend, and Ricahrds believe the World Cup winner has been treated unfairly, compared to others in his shoes.

Richards argued on Sky Sports that:

"His agent [Raiola] might have done the talking, but he's [Pogba] not done anything.

"He's just gone out there and tried to do the best he can possibly do. And Kane [is] the same, but that's what players want to do. But I've never heard him say [...]."

While Souness interjected Richards' argument by claiming that Raiola is "echoing the thoughts of the player and Gary Neville also added that Pogba hasn't come out to dismiss his agent's remarks during an interview.

But Richards insisted that Pogba won't disagree with Raiola publicly, despite his agent calling into question his future at Old Trafford.

The 33-year-old however continued by pointing out the double standards between Kane's treatment to Pogba's. He added:

"No, but I'm only mentioning it because it's similar to the Kane situation.Kane's not turned up for training and we [are] calling him a saint, Pogba's never said he wanted to leave Man United but he's getting abuse."

