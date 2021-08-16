A Nigerian woman, Eseophe Edidiong Brandi Akpobome, has taken to social media to celebrate her win after graduating with a second class upper

Eseophe bagged a bachelor's degree from Brunel University London and Nigerians have celebrated her online

The young woman said the pandemic, however, disrupted some of the activities she ought to enjoy in school during her final year

A Nigerian woman identified as Eseophe Edidiong Brandi Akpobome has celebrated graduating with 2:1 in Digital Design from Brunel University London.

Taking to her LinkedIn page to celebrate her win, the woman said she grew so much during her time at Brunel.

The young woman celebrated graduating with 2:1 from Brunel University London. Photo credit: Eseophe Edidiong Brandi Akpobome/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

In her words:

"I am so excited for the next phase of my journey. However, with my final year disrupted by the pandemic I couldn’t help but feel as though I missed the best and final year of my youth. No interactive lectures, no team sports, no varsity spirit, no karaoke at locos, no physical graduation."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She spent time with family

The young woman said she was able to spend time with family during the lockdown, adding that this meant the world to her.

She concluded:

"Moral of the story, I have started seeing the silver lining in things again and as always continue to make the best out of every situation. It can be hard at first but with discipline, seeing the bright side becomes a habit."

Nigerians celebrate her

Adedayo Gabriel said:

"Congratulations ma'am."

Benjamin Alana commented:

"A big congratulations to you."

Ini Abimbola wrote:

"Congratulations darling."

Isaiah Akpan Udoh commented:

"Congratulations and wish you more success, winnings and greatness. Ekomdo Maam."

Lady graduates with a second class upper

In similar news, a young Nigerian lady, Anjolaoluwa Osunfisan, took to LinkedIn to celebrate herself after graduating from Babcock University with a 4.49 CGPA, going home with a second-class upper.

The lady said that graduating with such a grade filled her with emotions as she had always dreamt of finishing her degree with a first class. Anjolaoluwa said she was not pleased with the outcome.

The young lady added that many may be wondering why she is feeling down about her result, despite graduating with a 4.49 CGPA.

Source: Legit