The Nigerian film industry has recorded yet another death of one of its own, Seun Michael on Wednesday, August 11

The tragic news of the actor's passing was announced by some of his colleagues, bringing shock to many others

The late Seun Michael who worked closely with Funke Akindele as production manager had complained of malaria

The year 2021 is indeed a hard one for the Nigerian entertainment industry and lovers of music and movies.

Popular Nollywood actor, Seun Michael, sadly passed away on August 11 and the news was broken by his colleague, Ayo Olaiya on Instagram.

Seun Michael reportedly complained of malaria Photo credit: @seunmichael1980

Source: Instagram

The late actor worked with Olaiya as his main production manager and also worked closely with actress, Funke Akindele-Bello, in the same capacity.

The actor had reportedly complained of malaria before his sudden death and was supposed to hit the location on Friday for another project.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Breaking the tragic news, Olaiya wrote:

"My loyal, dependable and hardworking Oluwaseun Michael has gone to rest with the Lord. Rest in peace, brother."

See the post below:

Another filmmaker and actor, Wale Sanusi, also took to his Instagram page with a post describing how great the late Michael was.

He wrote:

"Seun Michael our collaboration on the movie the Law was one of the best experience as a production manager. You were calculative, hard-working, perfect partner. This is difficult to digest for me. This is rude oooo."

See the post below:

Veteran actor, Ngozi Ezeonu, has beautiful words to describe the late production manager and his work ethic.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

The news was a rude shock to most of the late Seun Michael's colleagues, read some of the comments sighted online below:

Jayeola_monje:

"Rest in peace."

Omowunmiajiboye:

"Ha Seun Michael Jesus Christ. this is sad o."

Officialbisolabadmus:

"Please accept my condolence."

Mrdrefilms:

"Seeing this this morning really breaks my heart. He was so cool, quiet, humble, gentle, respectful and hardworking. I pray his gentle soul Rest In Peace."

Itunuoluwa_taiwo:

"I’m still in shock."

Veteran actor Rich Oganiru passes away

It is indeed a sad and trying time in the Nigerian movie industry as another veteran actor, Rich Oganiru passed away.

Weeks before the actor’s demise, a video had made the rounds in the online community in which the actor pleaded for help from his sickbed in the hospital.

The deceased film star pleaded for financial assistance to aid his medical condition.

Source: Legit Nigeria