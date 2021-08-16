Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministry has said men who complain about their wives' inability to cook should be angry with their poverty

According to the Christian cleric, the problem is poverty and not the wife who doesn't know how to cook

He said any man whose wife can't cook shouldn't complain but hire a chef that will teach the woman or do the cooking

The general overseer of Salvation Ministry, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has given a piece of advice to Nigerian men who complain that their wives cannot cook.

According to the man of God, Nigerian men who complain that their wives cannot cook should be angry with their poverty, which he described as the problem.

Pastor Ibiyeomie said a man should hire chef instead of complaining that his wife can't cook. Photo credit: @david_ibiyeomie

Source: Instagram

He said a man who has a wife that can't cook should hire a chef to teach her instead of spreading her weaknesses all around, adding that nobody is perfect.

In his words:

"When you hear a man say that my wife does not know how to cook, he is yet to understand love.

"Let me be very raw with you; hire somebody to teach her and it is not even compulsory that she cooks for you, can't you get a chef? It is your poverty that is disturbing you."

He hired a chef

Pastor Ibiyeomie said he told his wife to stop being a cook and had to hire a chef.

According to the man of God, if a man can't hire a chef, then he should work around teaching the woman how to cook.

In his words:

"I told my wife to stop cooking. I told her that God has blessed me to a point that you will never enter kitchen.

"Where did you hear that a woman must cook till she dies. Just be angry with your poverty. You employ a chef. If you can't afford that yet, work around teaching her and stop spreading her weakness all around. No one is perfect."

Nigerians react

@tamunootokini said:

"If you like misquote him he said what he said, no dey stress wife to cook biko, hustle make you no dey manage bitter food."

@vstarma commented:

"you no get money you dey find sweet soup."

@king_j_o_n_e_s said:

"In summary, men should not discuss their wife’s weakness outside, same applies to the women."

@dozzyross wrote:

"Chai pastor help us do small miracle make all of us get money naw, instead of changing it for us."

