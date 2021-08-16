Lionel Messi has left Barcelona, but the side effects are beginning to emerge as his departure shaves £116million off the club’s value

Spanish club Barcelona is now worth less than £1billion following the exit of club legend Lionel Messi who has moved on to join French club Paris Saint-Germain.

SunSport are reporting that the Argentine’s departure has cost the club as staggering £116million is now shaved off the club’s value.

The club’s net worth is set to be cut by 11 percent after the six-time Ballon d’Or winner was told he would no longer continue, according to Inside Sport.

Lionel Messi has left Barcelona to join PSG. Photo: Eric Alonso

The Catalan club are valued at £1.07billion, but statistics platform BrandFinance claim that the figures will fall by a boggling £116million as a direct consequence of Lionel Messi's exit.

Barcelona’s value will now slip to £960million, the third highest valued club in the world after previously being in second place.

La Liga rivals Real Madrid are the most valuable club in the world with a net worth of £1.08billion - just £10million more than Barcelona before Messi's exit.

Should this claim emerge true, Premier League club Manchester United will now become the second most valuable club as the Red Devils valued at £961million.

The company predicts Barcelona to lose £65.5million through Messi's commercial revenue, £36.5million in shirt sales and £14.4million in match day related avenues.

Barcelona must move on says Koeman

Meanwhile, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has admitted that their former captain Lionel Messi is the best player in the world, but has said goodbye to Camp Nou, GOAL reports.

The club announced last week that the Argentine would no longer continue at the club, triggering Messi to bid emotional farewell to the club over the weekend.

Now it will be a herculean task for Koeman to re-shapen Barcelona which is void of Messi, but the manager has reiterated that it was time to move on.

Barca fans pay tributes to Messi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona began their post-Lionel Messi era with an impressive 4-2 victory over Real Sociedad to kick-start their 2021-22 La Liga season on a winning note, Marca reports.

After being away for more than 17 months due to the impact of the pandemic, Barcelona fans were allowed into the Camp Nou, but only 20,384 were allowed.

The number of fans made emotional tribute to Messi in the 10th minute of the encounter making their feelings known.

