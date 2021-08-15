A teenager in Ghana built an electric motorbike with a wooden frame, a thing that has wowed many online

The motorbike built by the young genius is powered by solar energy and runs well without much noise

Samuel's innovation is really amazing as it also has a functioning bell, break, lights, and plays music

A talented teenager in Ghana has built a solar-powered electric motorbike with a wooden frame that has a functioning bell, break, lights, and plays music.

The boy's invention has appeared in a video making the rounds on social media.

In the video spotted by Legit.ng, the talented teenager confirms that he built the electric motorbike from scratch, while a man visibly stunned by the boy's invention talked about the components of the motorbike.

Samuel: Teenager in Ghana builds solar-powered electric motorbike from wood that plays music. Image: crabbimedia

Men stunned by boy's invention

The genius boy had been spotted by two men who were captivated by the motorbike with a wooden frame that runs perfectively without making a noise like the usual motorbike made of steel.

The boy hit the road on the electric motorbike to show the men that it runs without any challenge.

One of the men running commentary in the video urged Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo to offer assistance to the boy to maximise his potential, while calling on the Ghana-based automotive company, Kantanka Automobile, to reach out to the talented teenager.

A Nigerian teen amazed many

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the story of 15-year-old Ikechukwu Divine Oramife shows that Nigeria is blessed with amazing human resources.

In a video interview, the boy showcased the toy cars he has made so far with local materials. He even built an excavator prototype.

He said he has been in the craft since when he was 11 years old. Ikechukwu said he has built things like a helicopter, aeroplane, and a tricycle (keke) among others.

He stated things like aluminum, dunlop, super glue and copper wire are some of his materials. To make the tyres, he glued pieces of dunlop to achieve that.

The electric motor in the car is from a scrapped DVD player. The 15-year-old added that he spent one month and two weeks building the Lambo while the excavator was built in a month and two days.

