Bayern Munich and Germany football legend Gerd Muller has tragically died aged 75.

Muller is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers to ever grace the football pitch, thanks to his impressive goalscoring prowess. Photo by Rust/ullstein bild.

Muller's death was confirmed by Bayern who announced curtains fell on the football legend on the morning of Sunday, August 15.

"Today the world of FC Bayern stands still. The German record champions and his entire fan base mourn Gerd Müller, who died early on Sunday morning at the age of 75," the Bundesliga giants said in a social media post.

Muller is widely regarded as one of the best strikers to grace football following his exploits in front of goal during his playing days.

The legendary striker scored an eyewatering 68 goals in just 62 appearances for the Germany national side, inspiring them to European glory in 1972 and the World Cup in 1974.

Despite his impressive goalscoring form with the national team, it was at Bayern where he made a name for himself.

Joining the Bundesliga club in 1964, Muller managed to score a remarkable 566 goals in 607 during a glittering football career that saw him win four Bundesliga titles, three European Cups, and a European Cup Winners’ Cup medal.

He scored a record 365 goals in 427 Bundesliga games and 66 goals in 74 European matches during his 15 years at Bayern.

While he managed to win a number of titles for club and country, he did win individual awards as well thanks to his incisiveness in front of goal.

Having scored 10 goals during the 1970 World Cup staged in Brazil, he did manage to cart home the Ballon d’Or.

Muller also held the record for the most goals in a calendar year after scoring 85 in 1972 until Lionel Messi surpassed his total in 2012.

Shortly before his 70th birthday in 2015, Bayern announced Muller had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. He is survived by his wife Uschi and his daughter Nicole.

Italian legend Mario Corso is also dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mario Corso who won four Serie A titles with Inter Milan has died.

Inter Milan confirmed the death of the 78-year-old on social media.

In their message, Inter Milan described the deceased as someone they will surely miss considering the legacy he left behind before he died.

The Verona-born Corso is known for having perfected the 'knuckleball' free-kick long before the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo became famous for them.

World football governing body FIFA also joined people to mourn the death of Mario Corso describing him as a true legend of football.

During his active playing time with Inter Milan, Mario Corso won two European and intercontinental Cups and also four Serie A titles.

Mario Corso netted 75 goals for Inter Milan in 413 games and also played for the national team even though he never featured at the World Cup.

Croso also had a stint at Genoa before he retired from football and became a pundit and scout.

