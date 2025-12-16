A fully-funded scholarship opportunity that could enable people to travel to study in the UK for free has been shared online

The scholarship opportunity exists at the University of Exeter UK, and it is meant for English teachers interested in pursuing masters degrees

The University of Exeter has released more details on the number of scholars to be accepted into the 2026 A.S. Hornby Educational Trust Scholarship

Applications are currently being accepted for the 2026 A.S. Hornby Educational Trust Scholarship program.

The scholarship opportunity exists at the University of Exeter, UK, and the school has released details of how to apply.

According to information posted on the website of the University of Exeter, the scholarship is open to prospective students from Least Developed, Low Income, Lower Middle Income, or Upper Middle Income countries.

The A.S. Hornby Educational Trust Scholarship is majorly for English language teachers who wish to study for their masters degree on the subject.

The school says:

"The A.S. Hornby Educational Trust prioritises capacity building for English language teaching in low- and middle-income countries. It awards Master’s degree scholarships to teachers and related professionals with relevant experience and evidenced potential to impact and enhance the field of English language teaching and learning in their home country."

Up to 10 scholarship positions are available for the 2026/2027 academic year and applications are now being accepted.

"Up to ten (10) fully funded scholarships are available to students who meet the University of Exeter’s admission’s criteria for the MEd TESOL Programme for September 2026 entry. Scholarships will be awarded to academically talented and experienced applicants who are nationals of and work in countries as defined as Least Developed, Low Income, Lower Middle Income, or Upper Middle Income."

Entry requirements for the 2026 A.S. Hornby Educational Trust Scholarship

The University of Exeter also released eligibility guidelines for prospective scholars wishing to be considered for the scholarship program.

It says:

"You must be a resident of, and work in a country, defined as Least Developed, Low Income, Lower Middle Income, or Upper Middle Income countries.

You must have a minimum of three years’ full time TESOL teaching or related professional experience after your first degree.

You must already hold an undergraduate degree (with grades equivalent to UK upper 2nd class honours or higher).

You must not already be a holder of a doctoral degree in TESOL, applied linguistics, English, or related area.

You must not already be a holder of a Master’s degree in TESOL, applied linguistics, English, or related area from a UK university."

How to apply for A.S. Hornby Educational Trust Scholarship

Interested candidates are to first apply for the 2026 A.S. Hornby Educational Trust Scholarship before applying into the MEd TESOL program.

According to the school, candidates should visit the application portal to fill the form. Deadline for application is February 9, 2026.

