Opinion: Dear Rauf Aregbesola, please leave Governor Oyetola alone

Editor's note: Former governor of Osun state, Rauf Aregbesola, has been accused of making things difficult for his successor, Gboyega Oyetola. In this opinion, Adebayo Adedeji, a journalist, calls on the former minister to allow the governor work for the people.

Without any provocation from the current Osun governor, Rauf Aregbesola continues to unleash his devotees to hurl stinkers on the calm but calculative governor, his successor.

"In his new attempt to unsettle the governor and disrupt the wheel of development in the state , Aregbesola had, a couple of weeks ago in his Ikeja GRA home, hosted some of his lieutenants from Osun to formalise the launch of The Osun Progressives ( TOP), a factional group within Osun APC. Part of the plans of the group, it was learnt, is to continue to wed Governor Oyetola to shortcomings of the last regime.

"On this new plan, Aregbesola, should, in strict terms, be advised to own up to his inadequacies and glamorise whatever achievement he feels his government recorded. He should stop dragging his successor to his uneventful years in the saddle. The two governments are stand-alones. He should be told that the more the Raufists try to call out his successor and portray him in bad light, the more they impugn Rauf's integrity and the perfidious government he ran.

"Why is Rauf Aregbesola not happy with the government of Oyetola? He is not happy because his successor has chosen to take a path of honour by giving life to his Convenant with the people of the state. The Convenant - the Social Contract - that people's welfare would take a prime place in his policy implementation.

"It is no longer news that at the time government of Rauf Aregbesola eclipsed in Osun state, the state, according to the records obtained from the Debt Management Office of Nigeria, was wallowing in debts: external and internal debts. At his exit in 2018, Aregbesola bequeathed to the state an internal debt of over 148 Billion Naira; and an external debt in the region of 100 Million United States Dollars. Note that these debts did not include the 30 months salary and pensions arrears. It did not also include the contractual obligations of over 30 Billion Naira to road project contractors. But today, with the masterly intervention of the economic adept at the helm of affairs in the state, the debts are daily brought down. The state equally has paid as much as N30 Billion Naira in resolving lingering pension and gratuity issues. The wicked modulated salary policy ( also known as half-salary) which Rauf Aregbesola inaugurated and enlivened in his second term in office has become a history in the state because workers and pensioners now receive their full entitlements as and when due.

"I urge Aregbesola and his hallelujah boys to come to terms with political reality of today - reality that the good people of Osun have accepted Governor Oyetola wholeheartedly."

