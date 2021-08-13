Muhammad Sani Idris, Niger statecommissioner of information has made a statement conderning the ransom demanded by his kidnappers

According to him, no ransom was paid to secure his freedom, adding that he remained resilient after the ordeal

Idris was released by the kidnappers on Thursday, August 12, after his abducting him from his residence in the Babban-Tunga community area

Niger state - The commissioner of information in Niger state, Muhammad Sani Idris who recently regained his freedom after a few days in captivity said no ransom was paid for his freedom.

Daily Trust reports that Idris while addressing journalists in Minna, the state capital explained that his release was miraculous

According to him, he would have resigned as a cabinet member had the government paid ransom to the bandits to secure his freedom.

Niger commissioner Sani Idris says he would have resigned if the government paid the ransom for his release. Photo: Sani Idris

The commissioner narrating his ordeal in the hands of his abductors, said he was the only victim and despite the harsh treatment meted against him, he remained resilient and unbroken.

While commending the Niger state governor for standing by his words of not paying ransom for any kidnapped victim, Idris said he was proud to be part of the present government.

Niger commissioner finally speaks after release

Earlier, the Niger state commissioner revealed how he was kidnapped. Idris speaking shortly after his release, said he was kidnapped by bandits from Zamfara who were hired by his foes.

Idris said the kidnappers were told to kill him if he refuses to pay a ransom of N200m.

The commissioner, however, did not state if the ransom was paid, adding that the Niger state government is against the payment of ransom.

Abducted Niger state commissioner Idris regains freedom

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that two days after he was abducted by unidentified gunmen, the Niger state commissioner for information, regained his freedom.

It was reported that the commissioner's release was confirmed by top government officials in the state.

Idris was taken to a hospital for a medical check-up following his release around Suleja. The officials went on to note that Idris' abductors were not paid before the commissioner's freedom was secured.

