The Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Mohammed Mera is set to turban the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed with revered traditional title of ‘Kakakin kebbi on September 25

According to the statement signed by Ahmed Sule, Director, Media and Public Relations, he noted that preparations had reached an advanced stage for the investiture and turbaning of the minister

Further report indicates the investiture of the minister as the Kakakin Kebbi is part of the activities lined up for the celebration of this year’s World Tourism Day to be hosted by Kebbi state on September 27

This was contained in a statement released by the news agency of Nigeria (NAN), the national institute of hospitality and tourism (NIHOTOUR) on Friday, in Abuja, signed by Ahmed Sule, Director, Media and Public Relations,” The Guardian report.

According to the report, the Emir on march 7, 2020, bestowed the traditional title of Kakakin Kebbi (Ambassador of the Kebbi culture) on Lai Mohammed.

Source: Facebook

The Nation reports that, the Emir announced the conferment of the title on the minister in Abuja while unveiling programmes lined up for the 2020 Argungu international fishing and cultural festival, which held from March 11 through March 14, 2020.

Sule noted that preparations had reached an advanced stage for the investiture and turbaning of the minister; adding that the installation ceremony is part of the activities lined up for the celebration of this year’s World Tourism Day’ to be hosted by Kebbi state on September 27.

“The council equally observed with great admiration the loyalty and selfless service of Mohammed in the discharge of the responsibilities.

“Through his office, the general image of the country is being projected in good light to the world, as well as the cultural contents of the country’s diversity and in particular, the Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival."

Source: Legit