A beautiful lady has won the hearts of many as she narrates her commitment to her current boyfriend

The boyfriend, Nyamekye who is a coconut seller is being assisted by her gorgeous woman on the street

The young lady intimated she gets proposals from richer men on a daily but her heart is for Nyamekye alone

A Ghanaian lady has made many proud as she is spotted in a video helping her boyfriend sell coconut by the roadside.

In an interview on a YouTube channel called 'De God Son TV', the lady whose name was not disclosed said her only intention is to help the man she's with.

A Young Ghanaian Lady says She's Unashamed to Help her Boyfriend Sell Coconut on the Street

When asked if other men convince her to be with them, she affirmed, yes and added that constant comments about her being too beautiful to be with a poor man, come in.

The beautiful lady said she's a secondary school graduate and worked for a while before losing her job.

She met the boyfriend jobless

She revealed that when she met, her boyfriend Nyamekye, he was jobless but she was working then.

The young lady said Nyamekye has been taking good care of her now that she's without a job and she's thankful for that.

Speaking to Nyamekye, he said her girlfriend has been very supportive throughout his hardship and she's God sent.

The amazing couple had a lot more to share about their touching journey.

Watch the full video below:

