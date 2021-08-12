A bride simply identified as Queen has caused quite a stir on social media after a video of her dancing with her husband was shared on Instagram

Queen, who wore a big white gown, displayed her dancing skills and got guests screaming when she twerked on the dance floor

Her husband also came prepared and the adorable lovebirds slugged it out with each other as money rained on them

A bride simply identified as Queen has got people talking on social media after displaying her dancing skills while slugging it out with her hubby on the dance floor.

As the couple danced to Naira Marley's Coming, the bride proved to her hubby that she came prepared. She bent down low as she twerked and got the guest screaming.

She isn't done yet

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @marieswedding, one of the groomsmen made money rain on the couple and the bride went almost on her knees as she twerked in her big white gown.

The groom isn't joking too

Seeing the stuff his wife is made of, the groom also showed that he's got some legwork moves which he displayed on the dancefloor.

As if he wanted the dance battle to end in a stalemate, the groom also bent down low with his wife and copied her moves.

Many react

Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut also shared the video on his Instagram page and many flooded the comment section with their thoughts.

@yetundebakare said:

"This is Me, if I no twerk make I bend. dem go collect."

@izzuswaggz commented:

"That's what my bride will wear too oooo, shake am inside cloth abeg, I no trust those my groomsmen."

edoziemcv wrote:

"I won’t wear this bogus dress during my reception. I need to be free to do all my shenanigans that day."

preshphey said:

"This is beautiful!! God knows I will so spoil my hubby."

Bride displays amazing dance moves

In similar news, a Nigerian bride has got people talking on social media with a video of her traditional wedding in which she could be seen displaying amazing dance moves in the rain.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, it was drizzling already but the wife was undeterred as she showed the guests how talented she is on the dance floor.

Her bridal train could be seen cheering her on as the dance went on.

