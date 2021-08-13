Zainab Ahmed, the minister of finance, budget and national planning has expressed concern over the number of stolen vehicles imported into Nigeria

According to the minister, it was revealed that Nigeria was the hub of stolen vehicles as the Vehicle Identification Number were usually unregistered

Ahmed, Delivering a keynote address in Abuja confirmed that at least 45% of the vehicles are smuggled into the country annually

Abuja - No fewer that 40% of vehicles imported into Nigeria are stolen, according to Nigeria'a minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed.

Nigerian Tribune reports that Ahmed made the disclosure on Thursday, August 12, while speaking at the zonal sensitisation seminar on the National Vehicle Registry (VREG) policy in Abuja.

The minister of finance Zainab Ahmed says about 40% of vehicles imported into Nigeria were stolen. Photo credit: @ZShamsuna

Source: Facebook

The minister in her keynote address said the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed that between 2015 and 2019, 45% of vehicles are smuggled into the country annually.

She went on to note that Nigeria imported an average of 300,000 vehicles within that same period.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It was gathered that Nigeria was the hub of stolen vehicles as the Vehicle Identification Number (VIM) were usually unregistered, consequently making them untraceable.

The minister according to The Sun said her ministry conceived VREG in a move to tackle terrorism, kidnapping, smuggling and other crimes aided by vehicles.

Ahmed explained that the pilot phase of the new policy also aims at plugging revenue leakages via Customs duty evasion.

New fees to be paid as FG hikes vehicle number plate, driving licence rates

Meanwhile, the federal government has commenced the implementation of new rates for vehicle number plates and driving licence across the country.

The report stated that the Joint Tax Board (JTB) took the decision at its 147th meeting which was held in Kaduna on Thursday, March 25.

The JTB released a letter dated Friday, July 30, directed various federal and state agencies to commence the implementation of the rates.

FG approves toll gates policy

In another report, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a Federal Roads and Bridges Tolling Policy and Regulations.

Presidential aide, Tolu Ogunlesi, made this known in a statement posted on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, August 11. He said the policy and regulations were approved during the FEC meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to Ogunlesi, the minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, said the regulations were developed after extensive consultations with various stakeholders within and outside the government.

Source: Legit