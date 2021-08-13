A report by The Punch indicates that the federal government has commenced the implementation of new rates for vehicle number plates and driving licence across the country.

The report stated that the Joint Tax Board (JTB) took the decision at its 147th meeting which was held in Kaduna on Thursday, March 25.

The federal government has commenced the implementation of new rates for vehicle number plates and driving licence across the country. Photo credits: STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP, Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that the JTB released a letter dated Friday, July 30, directed various federal and state agencies to commence the implementation of the rates.

According to the letter, the chairman of the JTB approved August 1 as the commencement date for the implementation of the new rates.

The letter was reportedly signed by the board secretary, Obomeghfe Nana-Aisha. The JTB is chaired by the chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Below is a list of the new rates approved by the JTB:

Number plates

Standard private and commercial number plates - (New rate: N18,750; old rate: N12,500) Fancy number plate - (New rate: N200,000; old rate: N80,000) Motorcycle number plate - (New rate: N5,000; old rate: N3,000) Articulated number plates - (three plates) - (New rate: N30,000; old rate: N20,000) Out of series number plate - ( New rate: N50,000; old rate: N40,000) Government fancy number plate - (New rate: N20,000; old rate: N15,000)

Driving licence

Driving licence (three years) - (New rate: N10,000; old rate: N6,000, excluding bank charges) Driving licence (five years) - (New rate: N15,000, old rate: N10,000) Motorcycle/tricycle driving licence (three years) - (New rate: N5,000; old rate N3,000) Motorcycle/tricycle driving licence (five years) - (New rate: N8,000; old rate: N5,000)

FRSC debunks rumour

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, has dismissed a report circulating on social media that the agency was behind the hike.

Kazeem noted that the FRSC was not a revenue-generating agency.

He also described as incorrect the report that the standard number plate was N55,000.

FG approves toll gates policy

In another report, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a Federal Roads and Bridges Tolling Policy and Regulations.

Presidential aide, Tolu Ogunlesi, made this known in a statement posted on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, August 11.

He said the policy and regulations were approved during the FEC meeting in Abuja on Wednesday. According to Ogunlesi, the minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, said the regulations were developed after extensive consultations with various stakeholders within and outside the government.

Source: Legit.ng