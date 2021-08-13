Nigerians have reacted to the video of two men driving an unfinished automobile they called their Lamborghini

In the clip, the two men were all smiles as they were asked about their creation and told to test drive it

Many people who reacted to the video said it actually shows that they are many youths in the country who are building things

Two Nigerian men have given people much to talk about after they were sighted atop an automobile contraption with four wheels in a video shared by @instablog9ja.

Without any bodywork, the vehicle is all iron skeleton devoid of proper safety. While they were on the road, a man who saw them from his car was wowed.

The video has stirred massive reactions on social media.

Source: Instagram

It is our Lambo

He stopped them and remarked what they are doing is a big source of motivation for young Nigerians. When asked what they were driving, they called it a Lamborghini (in the making).

The man behind the camera then asked them to drive it so he could see. One of them put the gear to work and moved the contraption ahead of the man's car.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments with more than 34,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

dammieajayi said:

"Lol, Oppooorrr."

demmy9ja1 said:

"When we go start to dey build our normal cruise car for here..e dey sweet like."

seyigbangbola said:

"Can anyone help me locate these guys. 10k for info that successfully leads to finding them."

lisagailannex said:

"Looks like an electric wheelbarrow..smart tho."

_oluwapella_ said:

"Things are just happening in this town."

niceman__plug said:

"Nigerians with talent."

muna_bossqueen said:

"I bless you guys."

A Nigerian genius

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the story of 15-year-old Ikechukwu Divine Oramife shows that Nigeria is blessed with amazing human resources.

In a video interview, the boy showcased the toy cars he has made so far with local materials. He even built an excavator prototype.

He said he has been in the craft since when he was 11 years old. Ikechukwu said he has built things like a helicopter, aeroplane, and a tricycle (keke) among others.

He stated things like aluminium, slippers, super glue and copper wire are some of his materials. To make the tyres, he glued pieces of slippers to achieve that.

