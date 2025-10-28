The Niger Delta Citizens Alliance (NDCA) has praised the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) for what it described as a “historic transformation” in the welfare and development of oil-producing communities across the region.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, the group’s President, Kingsley Charles, and Secretary-General, Ogbobetta Nelli, commended the Commission’s leadership under Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, whose tenure they said has redefined resource justice through transparency and community inclusion.

Gbenga Komolafe gets accolades for transformation at NUPRC. Credit: NUPRC

Source: Facebook

Host community trusts: A turning point for oil-bearing areas

The NDCA noted that the creation and effective implementation of the Host Community Development Trusts (HCDTs) marked a major milestone in Nigeria’s oil governance history.

“For decades, oil-producing communities were left with promises that never translated into tangible progress. But since the creation of NUPRC in 2021, and under Engr. Komolafe’s stewardship, we have witnessed a genuine transformation.

The Host Community Development Trust has restored hope by ensuring that oil wealth is finally reaching the people,” the group said.

They highlighted the Commission’s oversight of the ₦373 billion Host Community Development Fund and more than 500 ongoing projects across the Niger Delta as “the most inclusive community intervention in the nation’s oil history.”

Visible projects, real change

According to NDCA, the positive outcomes of NUPRC’s initiatives are evident in the numerous completed and ongoing projects. These include schools, hospitals, water projects, and vocational centres across Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, and Akwa Ibom states.

“These projects are not political billboards; they are real,” the group said. “NUPRC has bridged the gap between communities and corporations, replacing years of conflict with structured collaboration and accountability.”

Transparency through technology

The NDCA also lauded NUPRC’s introduction of the HostComply dashboard, a digital platform that tracks community funds and projects in real time.

“Through technology, the Commission has empowered host communities to take ownership of their development. For the first time, people can monitor how funds are used and what projects are delivered.

This level of openness has drastically reduced community tensions and fostered trust between oil operators and residents,” the group explained.

Jobs, local participation, and sustainability

The group further commended NUPRC’s directive that project execution must prioritise local labour and suppliers, a policy that has created thousands of jobs and stimulated local economies.

“This model of development is what the Niger Delta has always demanded, a process where the people are participants, not spectators.

The success of the Host Community Trust is a testament to what visionary leadership can achieve when transparency meets compassion,” NDCA said.

Call for continued compliance and collaboration

The NDCA urged oil companies to remain faithful to their statutory obligations under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), particularly the three percent annual contribution to the Host Community Development Trust Fund.

“Sustained compliance by operators will ensure the continuity of critical infrastructure projects, deepen trust with host communities, and consolidate the gains already recorded under NUPRC’s supervision,” the group added.

Niger Delta Group Celebrates NUPRC’s Four Years of Transformative Impact

Source: Twitter

As NUPRC marks its fourth anniversary, the NDCA described the milestone as a new era of fairness, inclusion, and shared prosperity in Nigeria’s oil-rich heartland.

Retired oil workers hail NUPRC’s bold reforms

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Forum of Retired Oil Workers has hailed the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) for what it described as “bold and visionary reforms” that have repositioned Nigeria’s oil and gas sector for growth, transparency, and renewed investor confidence.

In a statement signed by its president, Richard Jackson, the forum commended the Commission’s Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, for spearheading a reform agenda that aligns closely with President Bola Tinubu’s vision to make the energy sector a catalyst for national development and global competitiveness.

The retired oil professionals said the NUPRC’s approach under Komolafe has marked a clear break from the bureaucracy that once stifled the industry.

Source: Legit.ng