The Nigerian high commission in London, the United Kingdom (UK) was shut down on Thursday, August 12, after some of its officials tested positive for COVID-19.

This happened when the head of immigration section and two other officials went for a meeting at the home office on Thursday and one of them was discovered to have been infected with the virus, Daily Trust reports.

The other official who tested positive immediately went into isolation while the other is negative was asked to isolate for 10 days.

After this, another official was found to be positive after the mission, in response to the first case, conducted tests for all its operatives.

The mission, therefore, announced that it will remain closed for the next 10 days in line with COVID-19 regulations, Punch added.

It said in a statement:

“In line with COVID-19 regulation and the need to adhere to the rules and regulation of the host country, the mission will close down for the next 10 days, in order to observe the mandatory isolation of those who were in contact with the affected officials.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“While the high commission regrets any inconvenience that this may have caused, we solicit the cooperation of the general public.”

Source: Legit