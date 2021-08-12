Mohammed Fawehinmi, son of late human rights lawyer, Gani, has died at the age of 52 in Lagos state

The late Fawehinmi who had a terrible accident in 2003 was the head, Mohammed Fawehinmi’s Chambers

Many Nigerians including Omoyele Sowore, Festus Keyamo, Richad Akinola have reacted to news of his death

Lagos: Nigerians have taken to social media to mourn the death of Mohammed, first son of the late activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Gani Fawehinmi.

Mohammed who had a terrible accident which affected his spinal cord in 2003 passed on in Lagos on Wednesday, August 11.

Mohammed Fawehinmi, the son of human rights lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi has passed away. Photo: Richard Akinnola

Among those who mourned the late Mohammed were Richard Akinnola, Omoyele Sorore, Festus Keyamo and thousands of Nigerians on social media.

In his reaction, Akinola, a celebrated Nigerian writer, lawyer, who enjoyed a close relationship with the Fawehinmis, recalls the some of the fond moments he had with the late Mohammed.

He wrote:

"Mama called you CHAIRMAN; Basirat called you “Egin Mo”; you called me “pa Richie “. Who would be calling me pa Richie again? You were strong-willed that you would be on your feet one day and l hoped it would happen.

"I was looking forward to the day you would rise from that wheel chair to see your tall, sinew frame and bouncing steps again. Before you were confined to a wheel chair after that terrible accident many years ago, you walked with springs in your feet; your heels hardly touched the floor. But yesterday, it all became a tall dream.

"I was shattered. My phones kept ringing, with people wanting to confirm if it was true. You fought a good fight. I’m going to miss our gists and banters. May God console mama, Saheed, Basirat, Hafusat, Kudi, Mubarak and the rest of your sibling. Goodnight MO.

On his part, Festus Keyamo, a renown human rights lawyer turned politician lamented the death of the late Mohammed.

He wrote:

"My brother, friend and son of my late boss, Mohammed Fawehinmi, is gone. I am speechless and heartbroken. I just spoke with the eldest daughter Basirat and she confirmed it.

" Mohammed was energetic and very intellectually alert, despite his mishap. He kept the flame of his father burning. We will sorely miss him."

Sowore, activist and founder of the Sahara media brand also lamented the death the lawyer.

Also, many Nigerians on social media reacted to the news of the death.

Reacting to the death, Evelyn Aluta wrote:

"I always admired his courage. Be comforted that he was a worthy son of his father, who was revered. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

Chinyere Iwuala Obi-Obasi in his tribute wrote:

"Many years ago when I practiced law in Lagos under Tayo Oyetibo (SAN), there was no way you will not notice Gani's son. He was agile and took a flight of stairs at once. He was always sweating as he went from court to another handling his cases. His father had already set the pace for activism and we knew that he will be greater than his father (chip of the old block.)

"We admired his tenacity then one day there was a tragedy. He had this very horrible car accident. He was flown abroad and yes he lost the use of his legs and became wheelchair bound.

"Naturally it was a difficult time for Gani because he had the dream of this boy taking over. Gani lamented how in the whole Nigeria there hardly was MRI machine and that delay caused havoc. Meanwhile according to him in a small hospital in London they had uncountable number of MRI machines.

"The next tragedy was Gani himself dying to everyone's shock. He died at 71. The last time I saw the son was when he was receiving a posthumous award for his father. His speech showed the fire that was in his late father.

"What a shock to learn of his death yesterday at a young age of 52 from a breathing related attack. That is super unfortunate."

