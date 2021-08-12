Veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo is much loved by celebrities in the entertainment industry despite his movie reputation

The actor recently linked up with popular singer, Timaya and coincidentally they were rocking white shirts

Kanayo made reference to the shirts saying that they would go to 'apostolic' to which the singer vehemently refused

Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has started making light of the viral sacrifice jokes about him on social media.

In a video he shared on his Instagram page, popular singer, Timaya paid him a visit and he could not hide his excitement as they noisily hailed and hugged each other.

Timaya and Kanyo O. Kanayo seem to be good friends Photo credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo/@timaya

The actor noticed that he and the singer both rocked white shirts and jokingly said it means that they will go to 'apostolic'.

Kanayo might have meant apostolic church, but Timaya did not wait for the end of the sentence as he vehemently protested that he will not be following the actor anywhere.

The actor captioned the hilarious post with:

"If you love good things, e go reach you @timayatimaya @vintagedeluxeinteriors."

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Diamond_on_time:

"KOK is full of love, see how he embraces people."

Kristal_diamond12:

"Everybody Dey fear nnanyi sacrifice KOK."

Travisluchi:

"I wan join this Apostolic of 1am ooh."

Osejiokwuejime:

"Men meet men."

Svcmanny:

"Good vibes only."

Italiandjemilio:

"You must go o."

Iam_eagle1:

"1:AM sharp, he dey run. Lmao."

Mcjblazedwfc:

"Baba comot himself straight o."

Eric_dre87:

"Networking. Major key."

Brainard100:

"I love Kok with his vibes and the way he relate to everyone. He always show true love. Bless you sir @kanayo.o.kanayo."

Phyno hangs out with Kanayo O. Kanayo

Veteran actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo spent time with indigenous rap musician, Phyno, and he shared a video of their interaction on his official Instagram page.

In the funny video, a third party who was recording the two made a joke about Kanayo using the rapper for sacrifice.

However, Phyno was quick to jump in and add that anyone who tries to use him for sacrifice will face instant repercussions. Kanayo didn’t seem to take offence as they all laughed at Phyno’s comment.

Source: Legit Newspaper