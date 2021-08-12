Popular Instagram comedian, Chief Obi has become a US citizen and he couldn’t contain his excitement

The humour merchant shared this news with his followers on Instagram, as he teased over his new accent

In the post in which he disclosed that he’s now a US citizen, Obi thanked his lawyer, whom he said was impressive in her job

Popular comedian, Chief Obi has become a citizen of the United States (US). He disclosed this in a post on his Instagram page.

Comedian Chief Obi is now a US Citizen. Photo Credit: @chief_obi

Source: Instagram

While expressing gratitude to his attorney who made his dream a reality, Obi teased that his accent has changed to that of an American citizen.

See the post below:

Part of his post read:

“In less than 24 hours my accent changed along with my passport color."

Fans congratulate Obi

Soon after the popular Instagram skit maker shared the news of his citizenship, congratulatory messages started to pour in for him, with many of them saying they are happy for him.

See some of the messages below:

Djlambo_:

“So happy for you.”

Fezzyfel:

“Nnah congrats. make we go italy for dinner after Greece?”

Emmanyra:

“Lmfaoooo congrats oooo your bride price is now o.”

Drea_knowsbest:

“CONGRATSSSSSS!!.”

Aphricanace:

“My Geeee!!!! We meuveee.”

Janemena:

“Congratulations chief Obi…many more blessings o.”

Mc_attraction:

“My brother e reach to walk nakeeeed for road congrats manchi @chief_obi meet me for Poland .”

Mneunfiltered:

“LMFAOOOOO congratulations!!!!! @chief_obi.”

Bynicolej

“Congratulations henry!!!.”

Ayoalabiofficial:

“Well done my bro. Congratulations & welcome to the club of foreign nationals @chief_obi That last slide is really the mood of the week .”

Carolinaames:

“Congratulations ❤️….. so that means our marriage is canceled or ? How take solve am ?

Chijioke_uwaegbute

Nwanne @chief_obi I am so happy for you. Well done and keep soaring high.”

Source: Legit.ng