In recent weeks, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited some prominent former governors for questioning as it seeks to intensify the fight against corruption.

Media reports indicate the former governors were questioned regarding various corruption allegations they were accused of being involved in while in office.

Below are the former governors recently grilled by the anti-corruption agency:

1. Bukola Saraki

Bukola Saraki, Nigeria's former Senate president, was recently questioned over renewed allegations of theft and money laundering.

Saraki who is a former governor Kwara of state governor was at the EFCC's office on Saturday, July 31.

He was reportedly quizzed over alleged theft and laundering of public funds using a network of cronies and proxy companies.

The suspected proxies allegedly executed purported contracts for Kwara state under the Saraki-led administration.

2. Tanko Al-Makura

On Wednesday, July 28, a former governor of Nasarawa state and serving senator, Tanko Al-Makura, and his wife, Mairo, were questioned by the EFCC at the commission's office.

Reports claimed Al-Makura was quizzed over an alleged breach of trust and misappropriation of funds allegedly perpetrated during the former governor’s eight-year administration as Nasarawa state governor.

Al-Makura served as the governor of Nasarawa state between 2011 and 2019 before he was elected into the Senate to represent the Nasarawa South senatorial district.

3. Seriake Dickson

The former governor of Bayelsa, Senator Seriake Dickson, was placed on a hot seat by officials of the EFCC on Tuesday, August 10.

He was cross-examined by the anti-graft commission after he presented himself for the session following a recent invitation.

It was gathered that Dickson who is currently representing Bayelsa West at the Senate was questioned over allegations bordering on abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds during his eight-year administration.

4. Rochas Okorocha

The EFCC reportedly arrested a former governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, on Tuesday, April 13, at his Unity House private office in Abuja.

The politician was said to have been arrested after a five-hour standoff with EFCC operatives who trailed him to the location.

This was after he reportedly declined to honour several invitations from the agency prompting the commission to send its detectives after him.

He was questioned over an alleged monumental graft that took place during his eight-year tenure as governor.

Okorocha spent two days in the custody of the EFCC before he was released.

