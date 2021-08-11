Kim Kardashian shared lovely TBT pictures of herself and Kylie when she was just a little girl and others of them together as adults

The mother of four said she is proud of her sister and the growth she has seen in her

Kylie's sister Khloe and mother Kris also shared lovely messages to celebrate the cosmetics mogul

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian had some nice words for her younger sister Kylie Jenner as she celebrates turning 24 on Tuesday, August 10.

Kim and her sisters are known to be rich and very close, always celebrating each other's wins on social media. Going on her Instagram page, Kim shared a series of photos of her and Kylie, showing their transformation through the years.

Kim Kardashian (in black bikini) and sister Kylie enjoying the sun near a swimming pool. Photo: kimkardashian.

Kim Kardashian celebrates Kylie

Most of the snaps were of a young Kylie and Kim goofing around with selfies showing their lovely bond. Some also included the two as adults showing off their voluptuous bodies while enjoying a day in the sun.

In her caption, the mother of four lauded her sister for having a heart of gold, saying she was proud of her, and it was admirable to see her grow.

She wrote:

"Kylie baby 24 karat gold birthday today! @kyliejenner you really have a heart of gold and a soul of platinum! I am so proud to be your sister. You always stay so true to yourself always and it’s so admirable to watch you grow up being the best mom. Celebrating you today and always. I love you."

Khloe Kardashian celebrates Kylie

Kylie's big sister Khloe Kardashian also shared lovely photos of her and them during sweet moments as she celebrated her birthday.

Khloe said it is one of her greatest honours to call Kylie a sister and prayed that she may continue to be surrounded by blessings, good health, happiness and love.

Mother Kris Jenner also celebrated her daughter as she congratulated her on launching her 24 karat gold birthday make-up collection.

Kylie Jenner rocks to Wizkid's song

Legit.ng earlier reported that the one-time Forbes youngest billionaire was seen vibing to the track Essence and even singing along as she showed off her body.

In no time, the video went viral, especially on Nigeria’s social media. Fans and even Wizkid’s haters had a lot to say about it.

While some people commended the singer for being on a young billionaire’s story, others claimed that he must have paid her to promote the track.

