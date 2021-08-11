Comedian Bovi has shared a story of media mogul Steve Babaeko's impact to celebrate his impact on his career

The father of three revealed that he declined a bank job because of low pay and they decided to use someone else

Bovi stated that Babaeko insisted that he wanted him and that made the bank call him back and give him the job

Comedian Bovi has taken to his page to celebrate media mogul Steve Babaeko. Bovi recalled an event that happened nine years ago and how the media mogul was responsible for the growth he experienced in his career at that time.

Comedian Bovi celebrates music mogul Steve Babaeko online. Photos: @officialbovi

Bovi hails Steve Babaeko on social media

According to the comedian, a Nigerian bank called him for a job in 2012 and he agreed for the sum of N200k. However, when he spoke with a friend, he got chastised and told that he could have asked for more.

Bovi said he called the bank back and rejected the first offer. According to him, he referred someone else and they liked him. However, when the report got back to Steve, he rejected the person and demanded him.

The comedian stated that Steve's rejection gave him the opportunity to bargain again and this time, got ten times the first offer.

Read his full post below:

Reactions

asiricomedy:

"Powerful."

lamiphillipsworld:

"@stevebabaeko is a great man."

forevercfr:

"thank you @stevebabaeko."

simonkeys1:

"I Love the word quantum Leap."

efewarriboy:

"Lesson. Just show up and perform regardless. U never know when Steve will be watching."

kaylahoniwo:

"Give them their flowers while they are here! Steve is a great man."

audumaikori:

"@stevebabaeko is special no doubt !! God bless the works of our hands and words of our mouths!!"

