Veteran singer Onyeka Onwenu has finally opened up on her marital life, a subject the media personality has never talked about

Onyeka stated that she had an incredible marriage with her ex-husband but she later walked away when she was losing herself

The singer revealed that she was rumoured to have slept with Fela, Sunny Ade, and married Olusegun Obasanjo

Veteran singer Onyeka Onwenu said she did not give up easily on her marriage even when it became abusive.

In a chat with journalist Chude Jideonwo, the Iyogogo crooner stated that she had a beautiful marriage with her ex-husband, adding that they were friends.

Onyeka Onwenu finally opens up on her past marriage

The singer described her marriage as incredible. Sadly, things changed and the marriage became emotionally abusive. According to Onyeka, when things happen to people they change, and they take it out on the people closest to them.

Speaking on why it took so long for her to walk away, the veteran noted that it was because she loved him and her kids.

She said:

"...So you make sacrifices because of the family. But there comes a time when you have to say, I’ve done enough of the sacrificing and if you really care about the children, you save yourself, because it could have killed me, it could have killed me. So, you save yourself. I was going down and then, my brother comes in. It took my brother calling me aside one day to say ‘you’re losing yourself."

Onyeka reacts to rumours about her

The respected media personality said it was rumoured that she got married to Obasanjo, and slept with Fela, Sunny Okosun, and Sunny Ade.

Onyeka Onwenu speaks how she wants to be buried

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer published an article that kicked off with an instruction she said she had passed down to her family for when she leaves the world.

Onyeka said it must be done “quickly, quietly and privately”, adding that she should be celebrated with prayers and maybe lunch or dinner afterwards.

She also stated that there should be mourning but it shouldn’t be excessive. Onyeka added that if there is a need for her to be celebrated, people should do it now that she’s still alive.

