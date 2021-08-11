Nollywood film star, Tonto Dikeh, has hinted that she has returned to school with some pictures shared on her Instagram page

In the posts, Dikeh who had earlier disclosed her intention to contest for a public office in 2023, noted that she’s determined to rule Nigeria someday

Accompanying her pictures with a caption, the multi-award-winning thespian made a quote that tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, posted some pictures showing her in what appears to be a school environment.

In the pictures, the mother of one was all smiles, as she hinted that she had made her way back to school.

Nollywood thespian, Tonto Dikeh says education is the passport to the future. Photo Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

She captioned the pictures of her moments in school:

“Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.

“BACK TO SCHOOL. I AM DETERMINED TO RULE THIS COUNTRY SOME DAY. I AM THE PROCESS TO THE QUALITY OF LIFE I WANT."

See the post below:

The film star who in 2020, disclosed her intention to run for Senate in forthcoming Nigeria’s general elections, didn’t disclose the name of her school and the course she’s taking. But in view of the caption for the post she shared on Instagram, it is obvious she’s making her way into politics already.

Fans gush over her beauty

The pictures, however, attracted reactions from her fans and social media followers, who expressed admiration for her awesomeness.

See some of the reactions below:

Pweetykemisola_2:

“IS THE BEAUTY FOR ME, BEAUTIFUL MAMACITA.”

Ncy.com08:

“You is looking Sharp nwanyi oma.”

Nifyees_signature:

“Fine woman we love you.”

Kelvi_n537:

“You just day enter my eyes ooh baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️@tontolet.”

Kingt_fanmily:

“I Respect You.”

Eyinju_eledumare:

“Honorable minister of happiness.”

Risingstar4036:

“You're a born leader.”

Kingt_fanmily:

“God bless you Mama.”

Whi_tee0:

“Always standing out in crowds. I love you silly❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Tonto Dikeh goes emotional with her new man

The thespian recently showed her emotional side, as she spoke lovingly about Prince Kpokpogri, her new boyfriend.

While expressing her happiness with her new lover, Dikeh said there's nothing impossible for God.

Reacting to her newfound happiness, Dikeh's fans flooded her Instagram page to congratulate and wish her well.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng