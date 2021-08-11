Pastor Chris Okotie has continued to criticise TB Joshua despite the latter's death. In this opinion, Aanu Adegun, a journalist with Legit.ng urged the Household of God Church International Ministries cleric to stop his attacks on Joshua, highlighting some of his own issues worthy of criticism.

It is no longer news that Prophet Temitope Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nation has gone to meet his maker. Immediately after his death, Pastor Chris Okotie of the Household of God Church International Ministries mocked the dead cleric, calling him the wizard of Endor. Nigerians raised their voices, lambasted the pastor for speaking ill of the dead. But we all moved on.

Pastor Chris Okotie has been asked to allow TB Joshua rest in peace. Photo: TB Joshua ministries.

Suddenly, from nowhere, Okotie released a video, titled: The Truth about TB Joshua. In this video, the pastor analysed the prophet from head to toe, speaking sophisticated grammar to drive home his point.

In his final conclusion, Okotie declared that TB Joshua was a false prophet and also a magician. He said Joshua equated himself with Jesus. According to him, all the late cleric's actions were deliberate. He also lambasted his philanthropic actions. To Okotie, everything Joshua is bad.

Also in reaction, most Nigerians on social media asked him to mind his own business. Some said Okotie is jealous of how God used Prophet TB Joshua. Some called him an expert in failed marriages. Some even accused Okotie of lying against God (remember Okotie once claimed that God asked PDP and APC to field him as their presidential candidate). You can read it here.

Looking at all these, I decided to pen this opinion to our loving, kind and accommodating cleric who has a closer relationship with God than any other person in Nigeria, Pastor Chris Okotie, to move on. Let TB Joshua rest in peace. Everything is now in God's hands.

