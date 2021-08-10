Beautiful Nollywood actresses and twin sisters, Chidimma and Chidiebere Aneke, recently marked their birthday in style, celebrating with family and friends.

Anyone familiar with the twins knows that these are sisters whose relationship is undeniably very strong. The sisters share a bond so strong that they have built an identity for themselves as the Nollywood twins.

The sisters recently celebrated their birthday.

Best believe if they aren't staring in the same movies as twins, they are out here on the streets of Instagram twinning and slaying.

In honour of their 35th birthday, the actresses shared some stunning new photos, attracting numerous compliments from their fans and followers.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights some of the beautiful times the sisters slayed in matching outfits.

Check out photos below:

1. In this all-white pant suits accessorised with pearls

2. Killing it in this blazer dress with power sleeves

3. Rocking ankara pants with black tops

4. In this flowy red dress with lace top

5 This red ensemble is simply gorgeous

6. Even when they are keeping it simple in white, they still slay

7. Coming in hot in these thigh-high boots and long shirts

8. Matching in stylish jumpsuits

9. One look styled two different ways

10. Another fire look by the Aneke twins

Celebrity siblings with opposite styles

Personal style is about having a sense of yourself, a sense of what you believe in and wearing what you like. It is about accepting who you are and it is pretty clear to see that there are some Nigerian celebrity siblings who are fully aware of theirs.

While they may have been carried in the same womb, these celebrity siblings could not be any more different from each other.

Siblings will agree or disagree but it is common to see that for the most part, they end up enjoying many of the same things.

However, there are some kids who grow up to be the polar opposite of each other, even to the extent that you'd never guess they were related.

