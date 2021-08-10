Police operatives in Lagos state have arrested two suspected armed robbers driving suspiciously at midnight

The spokesperson for the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad, Taofiq Adebayo, said the suspects were trailed and arrested on Monday, August 9

The police further revealed that one locally-made gun with two rounds of ammunition and four ATM card were recovered from the suspects

Lagos, Nigeria - The police operatives of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested two suspected armed robbers at Akowonjo Road, Alimosho area of Lagos state.

Premiumtimes reports that, the spokesperson for the RRS, Taofiq Adebayo, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the suspects identified simply as Samuel Akabueze, 31, and Onuoha Joseph 37, were arrested on Monday, August 9, at midnight for driving a Lexus jeep suspiciously around the area.

The suspects were trailed and arrested by police operatives attached to the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS), for driving suspiciously at midnight.

The statement reads:

“The suspects, who are both from Imo State, were arrested for driving a Lexus jeep, suspiciously along Akowonjo Road by the RRS operatives who trailed them to the point of arrest after suspecting them of underhand dealings.

Adebayo noted that, when the police trailed and arrested the suspects, some items were found with them; One locally-made gun with two rounds of ammunition and four ATM card were recovered from the suspects.

“Exhibits found on them include a locally made gun with two rounds of ammunition, four ATM cards, consisting of Eco & Access banks, charms, BRT cowry card, two different keys of another different Lexus SUV, and a motorcycle."

Further reports indicates that, the suspects upon interrogation, were found to be notorious criminals perpetrating series of robbery cases across different locations in Lagos. Adding that they both confessed to be members of the ‘Aye Confraternity.

Meanwhile, the commander of the Lagos RRS, Olayinka Egbeyemi, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the Lagos State Command for investigation in line with the directive of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu.

One feared dead as daredevil armed robbers attack two banks

In another development, armed robbers on Thursday evening, August 5, attacked two commercial banks in Iree, Boripe local government area in Osun state.

According to reports, one person was allegedly killed when scores of robbers invaded the community around 3.50 pm, shooting sporadically into the air.

A resident identified as Fisayo said the robbers shot to scare people and invade the banks. The spokesperson for the Osun police command, SP Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident.

