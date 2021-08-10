A man was the centre of attention at his church wedding as he outclassed his bride and showed that he was a better dancer

The groom who rocked sneakers seemed to forget his bride and got immersed in the dance showing off great legwork

The lady couldn't help but stare in awe while guests at the church wedding hailed the dancing groom

A man got many talking on social media as he tied the knot with his bride at a church wedding.

The man caught the vibe of the beats playing in the background and bust into dancing.

The man seemed to forget about the bride while he danced Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @yabaleftonline

Like someone under the influence of something, the man focused on his moves showcasing legwork while leaving his bride behind.

In the video shared on Instagram by @yabaleftonline, the lady seemed not to be much of a dancer as she appeared to stop in her soft dancing to catch a glimpse of her man who stole the show.

The man came prepared for the occasion as he rocked sneakers.

The location of the wedding occasion could not be confirmed as of the time of making this report.

Social media users thought he was an awesome dancer

@curlylayo wrote:

"No be Nike be that for grooms leg ni abi na eyes dey pain me ni wetin be this."

@iheakaopo said:

"The guy kuku came with his dancing shoes. No stories."

@m.lapo.izin commented:

"Na to go legwork school just a month before my wedding."

@iamenghlish stated:

"The guy is just concentrated with his dance, This is so me, like see his energy. "

Bride shows off legwork despite big wedding gown

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride had showcased amazing legwork despite wearing a big wedding gown.

Her husband with his hands full of dollars also tried to measure up. Impressed by his wife's performance, he rained some dollar bills on her.

Friends were especially impressed with the wife's energy on the dance floor. People struggled to capture her with their camera phones

