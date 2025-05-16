Chelsea have unveiled their new 2025/26 home kit inspired by London landmarks and culture

The new design has been met with backlash from some of the club’s most loyal fan base

Fan reactions range from excitement to confusion after the new home kit for next season was unveiled

Chelsea Football Club has officially unveiled their home kit for the 2025/26 season, and the internet has a lot to say about it.

Designed as a tribute to London’s iconic architecture and Chelsea’s rich heritage, the new all-blue jersey has sparked a flurry of praise, criticism, and outright confusion among fans.

Chelsea captain Reece James models the new home kit for the 2025/26 season. Photo credit: @ChelseaFC

Partnering with Nike for the eighth consecutive season, the London club unveiled a design that features angular patterns woven into the fabric, a patchwork inspired by nearby buildings like the Chelsea Old Town Hall, Sports Illustrated reports.

According to Football London, the new home kit also includes red-and-white trim details that pay homage to colour schemes worn by the club in the 1980s and 90s.

But despite the thoughtful design from Chelsea, the reaction from the club’s supporters online was far from unanimous.

Fans react to the new Chelsea home kit

The reveal video featured big names including Reece and Lauren James, Cole Palmer, and Enzo Fernandez, alongside celebrity fans like Central Cee and Suggs. Yet for many fans, the visuals did not soften their take on the kit.

Twitter lit up immediately after the unveiling.

“What is this ?? 😂😂”, @fbharrison tweeted

“Chelsea’s kits have been dope in recent years but what is this?” @Kingnonny_ also echoed similar sentiments.

Not all feedback was negative as several fans also loved the fresh look.

“The best kit in the Premier League at the moment,” wrote @CFCFrancisco.

“I love this kit🥇🔥,” @myselfforpc added.

Another user, @SolChapo, joined in with, “Ayo, that kit’s fire! Chelsea's always on point with the drip.”

Inspired by London, divided by fans

While the new Chelsea jersey’s concept is deeply rooted in local identity, drawing from Chelsea’s surroundings and history, the aesthetic seems to have left fans divided.

Cole Palmer and Moises Caicedo model the new 2025/26 Chelsea home kit. Photo credit: @ChelseaFC

Some praised the club for taking a more minimalistic approach after a run of bold, conceptual kits. Others were unimpressed by what they called a “basic” design.

“We all agree this is the most basic kit ever,” tweeted @LFCEleven, summing up the sentiment from many onlookers.

As the 2025/26 season approaches, the debate over the new Chelsea home kit is likely to continue.

Whether loved or loathed, Chelsea’s latest home strip is undeniably a conversation starter, and that alone makes it a notable drop.

Chelsea take Enzo Maresca decision

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea have decided to stick with Enzo Maresca as head coach, whether or not they miss out on Champions League qualification.

The Blues currently lie fifth on the Premier League table, which would be enough to secure a return to Europe's elite club competition next season.

Maresca's side are ahead of sixth-placed Aston Villa on goal difference, while Nottingham Forest are just a point behind in seventh.

