Another country has been added as destinations for Nigerians who want to religious pilgrimage abroad

According to Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, the Jordanian government has opened its doors to Nigerians

Before this latest development, the only pilgrimage destinations available to Nigerians are Israel, Rome and Greece

In what will give Nigerian Christians more options to choose from, the kingdom of Jordan has now been adopted as one of the permanent destinations for citizens to visit for pilgrimage.

This was disclosed by Mary Gana of the Public Relations department of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, in a .

Nigeria has adopted Jordan as permanent pilgrimage destination. Photo: Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission

Source: Facebook

The statement disclosed that the agreement wss struck after Yakubu Pam, the Executive Secretary of the commission met the Jordanian Minister of Tourism and Antiques, Nayef Alfayez.

According to the statement, Nigeria had only three pilgrimage destinations which are: Israel, Rome and Greece.

The secretary said this was achieved after the Jordanian government has opened its doors to Nigeria.

He added that the new development would further boost relationship between Nigeria as Jordan in the area of peace, tourism, agriculture and technology.

