Breaking: Resident doctors call off one-week strike in Rivers

The National Association of Resident Doctors at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital has called off its one-week-old strike.

The chairman of NARD at the RSUTH, Dr. George Ela, disclosed this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Ela said that the decision followed “a robust and fruitful engagement” with the state government.

The statement reads, “It is a week now since the Association of Resident Doctors, Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, proceeded on a total and indefinite strike action following a resolution taken at its Extraordinary General Meeting.

“However, it has been seven days of intensive, robust and fruitful engagement with the Rivers State Government through the office of the Secretary to the Government.

“As a product of these engagements, we are happy to inform Rivers people that the legislative processes that will build up to an accelerated hearing and ultimate domestication of the Medical Residency Training Act (MRTA) 2017 have commenced in earnest through the office of the Chairman, House Committee on Health of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“Again, the Rivers State Government has demonstrated commitment to addressing the nagging welfare needs of the Resident doctors such as the implementation of the wage-adjusted CONMESS 2019, payment of the COVID-19 inducement hazard allowance and employment of more Resident doctors, among others.

“To reciprocate government gesture and goodwill and to ameliorate the suffering and pains of Rivers people, therefore, Congress has resolved that our members should return to the clinics from 08:00 am on Monday 9, August 2021.”

He lauded Governor Nyesom Wike-led government for this generous and gracious move and thanked Rivers people for standing by them during the strike.

