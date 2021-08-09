Lagos is a city where many have realised their dreams and aspirations. It's a place filled with lots of experiences and anyone visiting this city for the first time ought to have been orientated before arriving in Lagos.

Legit.ng asked social media users their wildest experience in the city of Lagos and Nigerians had a lot to say.

Lagos danfo experience

Nigerians soon flooded the comment section of the post to share the experiences they had with public bus operators.

A Facebook user identified as Pietro Ebunoluwa Agbaosi Fisher said he was given a knock on his head by a danfo conductor despite the fact that he didn't offend him.

In his words:

"I was walking on the Road.. Conductor hanging on a Danfo just came from nowhere and gave me 1 powerful knock...over 16 years, I still remember the knock and the precision."

Faith Uju said:

"Its only Lagos, you enter a danfo as a single person and come down as someone married, married to a person you dont know, the conductor being the officiating pastor and the change being your wedding band.."

Adesola Oluwaviks Victor commented:

"I boarded a bus from CMS to oshodi, I gave conductor 500 to give me 350 change he will tell me Alaye no change I will give you when you wan drop so on our way I slept off on 3rd mainland bridge next thing I heard is gbogbo ero. I came down quickly before my brain wakeup they have drive off. Chai last penny have to walk from oshodi to Agege. Lasgidi life."

Being given wrong direction

Social media users said Lagos is the worst place you can ask people for direction.

Humanist Adeyemi Oluwatosin said:

"I once asked for destination in Lagos and the person gimme a wrong direction but realizing that I was going the wrong direction, I just asked a police women who directed us back, by the time we are coming back the agbero man just cover his face with the face cap he was wearing. The place we were going was not actually far from where the man is."

Dylan Davies commented:

"The worst place u can ask for destination, am still lost after 5months."

Other reactions

Smiley Mee said:

"Some guys came to me and said "Let's cross road together, since there is power in unity, we also don't like using the bridge", I said okay, but only to find out when we finished crossing, 3 of the guys were road officers. Omoh, they arrested me for crossing the road ooo, that why can't I use bridge..."

Alli Olayinka Iseoluwa commented:

"Well all I noticed is that everything is fast in Lagos. The walkings and all other social activities... You go hear "Jaa ra eh" I.e wake up. No sleep."

Danfo gear falls like Iroko tree as driver shifts it

In similar news, there are many things you will see in Lagos that hasn't been seen anywhere around the world, and one of them has got people talking on social media.

It is a video of a Lagos danfo driver driving a vehicle whose gear is damaged. In the video, the gear could be seen falling as the driver shifted it.

A lady who was a passenger of the vehicle took to social media to share the video.

