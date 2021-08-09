A generous man, Liam Murphy, took his driver, Shakiha, on an amusement park ride after he learnt that the man had never experienced one before

Instead of allowing the man stat back in the car, he got him a ticket and they went in like two friends

After the whole experience, he got Shakiha some food on their way home, an act that made the man pray for him

Liam Murphy gave much joy to his driver. When the businessman realized that the man had never been to an amusement park, he got a ticket for him.

The interesting thing was that he was not his personal driver, just a man who took in his taxi when he was on business in the United Arab Emirates, Understanding Compassion reports.

The driver said he would pray for Liam. Photo source: Understanding Compassion.

During his free time, Liam decided to visit the Ferrari World, a popular amusement park, Formula Rossa, known for its very fast roller coaster.

Shakiha had never been to the amusement park and he was planning to wait in the car for Liam till he got done.

Instead of allowing the poor man to stay, he got a $61 (N27,565.14) ticket for him so he can have first experience on the roller coaster.

While they were on their one way home, the man bought the driver some pizza. At the end of their journey, excited Shakiha said:

“I will pray for you, sir.”

