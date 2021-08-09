Lionel Messi’s possible move to French club Paris Saint-Germain has generated more controversies at Spanish club Barcelona

Reports have it that lawyers of the Catalan club are heading to court to stop the Ligue 1 giants from signing the Argentine

Barca lawyers are citing PSG’s financial position as a statement claims that the club’s ratios in terms of 'Financial Fair Play' are worse than those of Barcelona

Lawyers of Catalan club Barcelona are officially making a blockbuster move to stop Lionel Messi’s move to French club Paris Saint-Germain, SPORTbible reports..

There is fresh drama unfolding over Messi’s possible switch to the Ligue 1 outfit as Barcelona are reportedly making a last gasp attempt to block the Argentine from joining PSG.

Messi expressed emotions during his farewell speech at the Camp Nou on Sunday August 8 and he had been heavily linked with a move to joining the Parisians.

According to Barcelona lawyers, the six-time Ballon d’or winner cannot join PSG based due to their financial data.

Juan Branco took to social media to post a statement that outlines their complaint against PSG. The statement reads via Football Faithful.

"On behalf of FC Barcelona partners, my firm has prepared a complaint with the European Commission and demands for provisional suspension before civil and administrative courts in France to prevent Paris-Saint Germain from signing Lionel Messi.

"PSG's ratios in terms of 'Financial Fair Play' are worse than those of FC Barcelona.

"In 2019-2020, PSG's salary-to-income ratio was 99%, while Barcelona's was 54%. Meanwhile, the difference has increased.

"It is inconceivable that the 'Financial Fair Play' serves to aggravate the drifts of football-business, the instrumentalization of football by sovereign powers, and the distortion of competitions."

