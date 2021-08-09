A woman's kind gesture towards a young boy has paved way for her despite that it led to her eventual dismissal

The kind lady who worked at a restaurant situated on the school premises had given free food to a boy

Her managers upon learning of this fired her on the spot, and this has generated a chain of reactions that will lead to many employers courting her services

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A woman has received numerous job offers following her kind act to a young boy.

Goal Cast reports that the kind woman was fired by the school restaurant where she worked for giving free food to a boy.

The lady was asked to return after her story went viral but refused Photo Credit: Goalcast

Source: UGC

The lady identified as Bonie Kimball had worked at the lunchroom of Mascoma Valley Regional High School in New Hampshire, US for four years before her dismissal.

Why she gave the boy free food

Bonnie told NBC that she had developed a special bond with the students who patronised the restaurant and couldn't bear to let the lad go empty handed after he approached the counter for food with no money at hand.

Though the boy later paid $8 (N3,291) for the free meal, the lady was sacked the next day.

The president of the restaurant reacts to the lady's sacking

The President of the food establishment that sacked Bonnie Brian Stone however refuted her claims, stating that she lied.

Brian, in a video statement, said a review showed that the boy involved wasn't charged for any food item for the past three months.

“The employee told the manager that she charged the student’s account for lunch, but the manager later confirmed there were no charges on the account, so what the employee said was not true.”

Bonnie's sacking led to outcry and got her job offers

Despite her dismissal and the reaction of the restaurant's owner, it hasn't stop the lady from receiving so many offers for work.

NBC Boston reports that celebrity chef José Andrés was one of the many persons who offered the lady a job.

Bonnie was said to have been told by her former employer to return to which she declined.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Man gets N125 million from strangers after losing jobs for rescuing kids from gunfire

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who was fired from his jobs after saving his kids from gunfire had got N125 million from strangers.

The man identified as Anderson Jefferson had gone to a car dealership shop along with three of his kids to get a whip for his wife on her birthday when some gunmen attacked the place.

Jefferson in an attempt to save his kids had shielded them but got hit three times.

A family friend, Serena Wingate, set up a GoFundMe which had raked in $305,000 (N125,431,250) as many people were moved by the heroic act of the man.

Source: Legit