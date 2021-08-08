Singer Flavour's adopted son Semah and a beautiful blind girl called Gladys have got internet users gushing with love

Semah and Gladys were recently spotted donned in matching colours of outfits as they sang in a lovely video

Internet users had beautiful words for the two teenagers and they showered it generously on them

Singer Flavour's adopted son Semah and a young lady called Gladys recently showed off their singing skills and it caught the attention of social media users.

Singer Flavour's adopted son sings with another blind girl. Photos: @gladysgorowofficial

Source: Instagram

Semah and Gladys perform Flavour's Mama

Semah and Gladys were spotted in matching colours of outfits as they sat down to sing.

Semah started the song and Gladys took over later. The teenagers' rendition of the song by Flavour and Chidinma got many people feeling emotional.

Watch them sing below:

Reactions

mimzolowo:

"May God bless you both."

debizy_official:

"Nice. you guys got me crying I swear."

iam_bosscookie.r:

"This is sooo touching I cried while watching this."

enny_textile:

"God, if I have ever been ungrateful I am sorry."

the_chrissy_renee:

"Their voices are so beautiful."

sophine_collections:

"This is raw talent!"

ammyarrays:

"Couldn't hold back my tears."

kenbuggie:

"Just imagine Gladys on studio with her voice."

omonixy:

"Oh lord...can’t believe tears rolled down my cheeks. It pierced right into my soul. God bless you both and give you reasons to always be happy."

Flavour and his kids

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ada Ada crooner shared a video of himself surrounded by his three kids as he taught them some words in Igbo.

In the short clip, the singer was seated on the bed beside his two daughters, Gabrielle and Sofia, as well as his adopted visually impaired son, Semah.

Flavour read out some Igbo words from a screen and made his children repeat them after him.

