Ronald Koeman is not happy with the fact that Lionel Messi will not play under him next season at Barcelona

The Argentina international has left the Catalans and he is expected to make a move to Paris Saint-Germain

Koeman made it clear that he happy to be among the coaches Lionel Messi played under so far in his career

Ronald Koeman who is the gaffer of Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona has expressed sadness over the fact that Lionel Messi will not be playing for the club again after 21 years at Camp Nou.

Barcelona fans are still battling to come to terms with this latest development about Lionel Messi leaving the Catalans as he could be on his way to Paris Saint-Germain.

Although Lionel Messi wanted to stay and had even agreed a pay cut, but financial issues prevented Barcelona chiefs from registering the Argentina international.

According to the report on Tribal, Ronald Koeman thanked Lionel Messi for the time they spent together as he wished the Argentine football legend success at his next destination.

Ronald Koeman's reaction

"Still hard to understand that you will not play for FC Barcelona any more. Thanks for everything you have done for our club, Leo.

''I really enjoyed the full season we worked together. I am impressed with your work ethic and desire to win. It makes you the best player in the world. For now, I wish you and your family the best.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how with Argentine superstar Lionel Messi closing in on a deal to joining French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, details of his contract have been leaked.

It was gathered that the 34-year-old will earn around €40 million-a-year (about N19.4 billion) after tax at PSG.

Following La Liga’s refusal to accept a five-year-contract that the player had agreed with Barcelona, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner will now leave the Catalan club.

Messi who was prepared to join his teammates at Barcelona even accepted a 50 percent pay cut just to fit into the Barcelona’s wage cap, but somehow a deal could not be sealed.

And now he is closely linked with a move to PSG after being offered a two-year-contract with an option to extend it for a further year.

Messi will earn a staggering €769,000-a-week (about N372million) and could potentially rake in €120 million overall - and that's not even factoring in performance-related bonuses or a signing-on fee, according to reports.

