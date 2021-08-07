A Nigerian teacher would become a millionaire and a house owner at the end of season 2 of the Naija Teachers' show in Abuja

The competition is taking place among 20 housemates who are all teachers between August 3 and August 22, 2021

Many other consolation prizes including cash gifts would also be won by other contestants at the end of the show

FCT, Abuja - A Nigerian teacher would be securing a two-bedroom flat, worth N35 million in Abuja in addition to the N2 million prize at season 2 of the Naija Teachers’ Reality TV Show.

The winner of the show Legit.ng gathers would be handed keys to N35 million worth two-bedroom flat in an unnamed location in Nigeria’s capital city.

Speaking about the development, the project coordinator, Enuagwuna Ubaka said the house is a gift from, Engr Kamar Adeniyi Adeyemi, an Abuja-based developer to the winner of the Naija Teachers’ Reality TV show.

Various consolation prizes have also been rolling in for the teachers in the Naija Teachers’ Reality TV Show's house in Abuja, Ubaka added.

According to Ubaka, the winner of the teachers' show would be given the keys to the house alongside the earlier proposed N2 million at the end of the show on August 22.

Legit.ng gathered that eight out of the 20 housemates on the show are currently on probation and might be evicted soon.

In a Facebook post, the Naija teachers indicated that the housemates carried out their first tasks in the house.

The first task was to solve a picture puzzle on the topic; "Say No to Child Abuse” which has become very rampant across Nigeria and the globe.

Three teams out of the four teams formed between the housemates finished their tasks while one team failed to finish theirs.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a total of 20 Nigerian teachers were successfully admitted into the Naija Teachers' Reality TV Show on August 3.

The teachers are in competition for a total of N4.5 million and other consolation prizes to be won during and at the end of the show.

The winner of the show is expected to go home with N2 million while the first runner up would be leaving with N1.5 million and the second runner up N1 million.

Also, the show was flagged off by Professor Josiah Ajiboye, the registrar of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) in partnership with the federal ministry of education and the Teachers Naija in Abuja.

Ajiboye said the show is aimed at improving the welfare and career development of teachers across Nigeria.

He also said that the first edition of the reality TV show was a success and a huge surprise despite its uniqueness and being the first of its kind in Nigeria.

